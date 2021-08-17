A video of a Reverend Father locking lips with some female students of an institution has gone viral.

The clip, which is spreading like wildfire on social media, sees three students lined up and taking turns to exchange passionate kisses with the man of God behind a pulpit in the presence of a seemingly large congregation.

The act, which is termed as a “holy kiss” among persons familiar with it, seeks to officially welcome new converts of the school to the body of Christ Jesus.

Wearing a green and white liturgical robe, the Reverend Father draws each of the students towards himself and plants his lips on theirs.

The congregation, largely made up of students, are seen cheering as the supposed consecrated activity goes on.

Many are calling for investigations into the matter and a statement from the authorities of the school where the act took place.

Although some users have described the act as disturbing, others have decided to take the satirical position on the matter.

Reverend Father taking holy kiss😍 from students of St Monica’s college of education, Ghana😨 wow



Forget Nana Addo, Agenda 111 Kumasi pic.twitter.com/JNnULMV4Qy — P K Blackah Music🎤🎤 (@LordListoHQ) August 16, 2021

Here are some comments coming in from social media:

I can’t believe my eyes. And why are the students so excited about this? The last girl seemed very uncomfortable but the “Reverend Father” forced her. Wth man. This is so messed up https://t.co/b38qhtqfKx — 🌸Fati🌸(Tired Arsenal Fan) (@Teemah433) August 16, 2021

The Monicas reverend Father dey come feel the heat ankasa .. By the end of the month na he no get job — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) August 16, 2021

A reverend father kissing students at st. Monica’s school of education, Ei if that video is authentic the Rev must be questioned ASAP and if possible arrested.



Can’t believe the women in the congregation were also jubilant when he was kissing the students,Ei — 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 ⨶ 🇬🇭 (@Steven_Drake1) August 16, 2021

Reverend Father de3 nka Kissing fa woho ben — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) August 16, 2021

Reverend Father: You say adey trend for where? pic.twitter.com/7Wwb6atLVP — S A N E. ✪ (@Kayy_sane) August 16, 2021

Lord pls come and see ooo .. Now your servants are giving holy kisses too..

Eeeiii Reverend Father paaa 😱



Forget Nana Addo , Agenda 111 pic.twitter.com/XnGxMUY3l3 — Bra Hatersluv (@BHatersluv) August 17, 2021

The Reverend Father in question is an Anglican Priest and not a Catholic Priest so i don’t know why the Agenda Boys are making unnecessary utterances out of this to tarnish the reputation of the Catholic Church and the Priests. At least know the difference. — EducatedStreetGuy💯 (@fixi_khaled) August 17, 2021

What was going through the mind of this Anglican Reverend Father? Is he aware that Nana Addo #Covid19 restrictions are still in force? IRRESPONSIBLE! 🤔 https://t.co/CTyNc763AU — Dennis Mirpuri 🇬🇭 (@MirpuriOfficial) August 17, 2021