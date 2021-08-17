Ghana’s legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan, has said he is hoping the Black Stars get a good draw.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] draw will be held today in Yaounde in Cameroon, scheduled at 18:00GMT.

Ghana, who are four times Africa champions, have been placed in pot 2 of the draw, alongside Egypt, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

However, Gyan, who has been invited by the Confederations of Africa Football [Caf] to grace the occasion said he hopes the country gets a good draw to be able to impress in the tournament.

“We’re hoping for a good draw for Ghana with an affordable group because everyone wants to go through the first round and continue the adventure,” Gyan told Cafonline.

“All I can say is I wish Ghana the best of luck in the draw. Ghana is a country of football, with many talents.

“We have a team of young people who play well in their clubs. It’s a rebuilding team with a new coach,” said the 51-goal striker with the Black Stars.

The final tournament of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022.