Love indeed looks beyond flaws and imperfections are the thought running in the minds of many over photos of a couple that have gone viral.

In what has come to many as marrying the person of your dreams, the photo captured a beautiful woman born without limbs and her husband.

Proving to the world the wife’s disability has never affected their love life, the couple has splashed all-loved photos which people cannot keep calm but react.

Clad in a striped Lacoste Polo, the man passionately kisses his wife who wore a black dress and sneakers.

Others captured them in lovely and fun moments as they pose for the camera.

Many social media users believe the love is real while others, who are still in shock, think it is a father and daughter photo.

Read some reactions below: