Member of the defunct hiplife music group Praye, Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster, has been captured shopping new clothes and underwear for his wife, Beverly Afaglo after fire razed down her home.

In an earlier interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the actress indicated that she couldn’t salvage any of her valuables from the inferno, adding that, even all her panties got burnt.

Fortunately, her husband has come to her rescue as he is seen shopping some of her favourite designer panties.

Being abroad, Choirmaster asked some of his female fans to help him in choosing what her wife would appreciate the most.

Making Sure I restore My Favorite Underwears 😉😉😉😉🙈🙈🙈 ❤❤❤❤❤ Ladieeeeeeees! I need Your HeLP [SIC].

Meanwhile, Beverly came under a subtle backlash after an old video of her surfaced online where she was lambasting Golden Tulip Hotel for alleged overcharging during the Year of Return celebrations last two years.

Many called her broke for her utterances but the actress fired back by revealing the number of property her father left for her and businesses she had running profits for her.

Due to this, some of her fans said they wouldn’t donate to help her get back on her feet because she bragged about having property, hence she should move into one of them.

But her husband defended her by saying: Even the whole Ghana wey dey brag say she get everything like cocoa, timber, gold, oil sef still dey go solicit for funds from Amanoni! (Abroad). Ah well whether support or not, enogo stop me from eating my banku!

