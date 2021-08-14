Bruno Fernandes scored his first hat-trick in English football when Manchester United began their Premier League campaign with a crushing 5-1 win at home to Leeds United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who unveiled new signing Raphael Varane on the pitch before kick-off and named Jadon Sancho on the bench, made a fast start and wasted some good chances with Paul Pogba missing from close range.

But Pogba redeemed himself with a lovely first-time ball to set up Fernandes whose shot was too powerful for Illan Meslier to keep out.

Marcelo Bielsa brought on new signing Junior Firpo at the break. And they equalised courtesy of a stunning strike from distance from Luke Ayling which flew into the corner.

But that goal roared the home side into action. Four minutes later, Pogba found Mason Greenwood who rifled the ball into the bottom corner to regain the lead.

And two minutes later, Fernandes fired in a low shot which Hawk-Eye ruled crossed the line after Ayling’s last-ditch clearance.

Leeds were rattled and the Portuguese playmaker completed his hat-trick soon after, running onto Victor Lindelof’s floated ball and smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Similar to United’s 6-2 win at Old Trafford last season, the visitors’ defensive frailties cost them and United made it five when another Pogba pass led to Fred netting from inside the box.

Sancho came on for his debut in the closing stages while Anthony Martial also made his return from injury as Solskjaer’s side begin their season with a statement victory in front of a full house at Old Trafford.