Government maintains it did not err in buying past questions for students preparing for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) last year.

Deputy Education Minister, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, said making preparatory materials available to students as part of their preparations for major examinations is international best practice.

Government has been lampooned for spending a colossal amount on past questions given the myriad of challenges in the education sector.

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, revealed that the Ministry has procured 446,954 past questions from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of ¢78.00 for the students.

He explained that the procurement is funded from the Free Senior High School Programme’s account.

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr Clement Apaak, argued that the investments were out of place and amount to wastage by government.

In response, Rev Fordjour on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said the issues being raised by Dr Apaak were borne out of politics.

According to him, the past questions accounted for the sterling WASSCE 2020 performance, which recorded over 50% A1 to C6 score in all core subjects.

He said: “411 out of 465 students who obtained A1 in all subjects are Ghanaian students so the past questions have paid off.”

Rev Fordjour said he will support government on any day if it decides to continue to supply final year students with past questions.