The Revelation Church, which helped actress Moesha Boduong, now Maurecia, renounce her old ways, has refuted claims the born again Christian has given away all her property and money to them.

In a press release, the church stated that the allegation is a “blatant lie from the pit of hell”, adding that all the church has done since she joined them was to show her the love of Jesus Christ consistently.

“We would like to categorically state that at no time has Maurecia or any member of her family given any property, cars or sale proceeds to either the Lead Pastor or the church. This is verifiable,” part of the statement read.

The church added that, they have also not given anything to the actress to eat or drink as purported by some individuals.

With the family’s consent on July 13, the church took the actress to a private place to help expedite her recovery process “with all related costs being borne by the church,” part of the statement read.

The Church revealed that on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 her family members decided to take her back home; hence, Maurecia is currently in her family’s care.

They stated that they are focused on ensuring that the actress now makes a full recovery through fervent prayer, care and support in every way possible.

“Such careless statements are tantamount to defamation and will be treated with the seriousness they deserve, including legal action if it becomes necessary.

“Ordinarily, the church would not have responded as our focus is on her recovery and wholeness. However, this response has become necessary to set the records straight.”

