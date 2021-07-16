The Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Anim, has said that he is currently in good health.

Prof Anim, who is Head of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), experienced some health challenges while delivering the 2021 Census Report on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital.

This development brought the press briefing on the 2021 Population and Housing Census, to an abrupt end.

But in an interview with Winston Amoah on Joy News’ Upfront Thursday, Prof Anim said his health has stabilised, thus he is back to the office, working.

“I am doing well, I am aware that the incident on Sunday would get a lot of people concerned, given the responsibilities that lie ahead of me for the 2021 Population Census, thankfully I am okay,” he said.

He added that although he has resumed work, “I am working half day for the rest of the week.”

Meanwhile, the GSS has extended the deadline for the 2021 Population and Housing Census to Sunday, July 18 to allow enumerators to complete work in the outstanding enumeration areas.