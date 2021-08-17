Award-winning Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has stolen hearts with her latest photos with singer Akon.

The photos, sighted on her Instagram page, saw them enjoy each other’s company as they pose for the camera on the street.

The lovely photos, which have attracted massive reactions from fans and colleague creative arts industry players, saw the duo make bold fashion statements.

The actress was clad in pink outfits and white sneakers while Akon wore white on black and red sneakers.

They had their arms wrapped around each other’s waist as they beam with smiles.