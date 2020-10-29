Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has taken to Instagram to share a story about what she has been through these past few days.

According to the curvy actress, she does not like to share her personal stories but there are some she can not hide. This particular one she cannot hide because it is a testimony and a big shame to the devil.

She used the opportunity to appreciate God for the safe delivery of her sister’s child after years of miscarriages and battle with different ailments.

Sharing a picture of herself and the newborn, the 38-year-old wrote:

“Good morning sugar, it’s been a minute… The past weeks have been one hell of a roller coaster for us and to me personally. I have been through one of the toughest challenges of my life and that brings me to the celebration of this Baby’s life. I Am not one to share personal stories but I believe this is worth telling as a testimony to the glory of God and to shame the devices of the devil,” she said.