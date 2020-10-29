It was a black Wednesday in Agwu, Enugu State as all occupants of a school bus died due to a crash.



According to a source, a truck that experienced brake failure, rammed into the bus, trapping all the occupants.

After witnesses managed to offboard the passengers, all the 15 schoolchildren and members of staff of the school were deceased.



A roadside mechanic, motorcyclist and vulcaniser were not spared either.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

A witness, who made the accident public, said: “Why did I even witness this?? On 28th of October, 2020, tragedy has befallen Awgu Town, Awgu Local Government Area in Enugu State as truck crashes a school bus on the way to convey schoolchildren back to their various destinations into a ditch.

“Not less than 15 Pupils + a teacher and other external adults who were affected by the accident lost their dear lives.”