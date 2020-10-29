It was a black Wednesday in Agwu, Enugu State as all occupants of a school bus died due to a crash.

According to a source, a truck that experienced brake failure, rammed into the bus, trapping all the occupants.

Many pupils feared dead as truck knocks school bus into a ditch in Enugu (graphic photos)

After witnesses managed to offboard the passengers, all the 15 schoolchildren and members of staff of the school were deceased.

A roadside mechanic, motorcyclist and vulcaniser were not spared either.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

A witness, who made the accident public, said: “Why did I even witness this?? On 28th of October, 2020, tragedy has befallen Awgu Town, Awgu Local Government Area in Enugu State as truck crashes a school bus on the way to convey schoolchildren back to their various destinations into a ditch.

“Not less than 15 Pupils + a teacher and other external adults who were affected by the accident lost their dear lives.”




