Global music star, AKON, will host the Final Draw of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 on Thursday, 12 October 2023.

The Final Draw will start at 19h00 local time/GMT (21h00 CAT, 22h00 Cairo) at the breathtaking, brand-new Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan and be beamed live on CAF TV (YouTube).

The Senegalese hitmaker is a huge football fan and social activist whose ‘Akon Lighting Africa’ project seeks to use solar electricity to help African countries meet their basic electricity needs.

AKON’s hosting of the Final Draw, alongside Touré, adds even more star power to what is set to be a glitzy, glamorous, eagerly anticipated occasion, as the 24 qualified nations discover their group stage opponents.

The Final Draw will be beamed in over 50 countries, with millions of viewers expected to tune in to the event on CAF’s Official YouTube channel, as well as across CAF’s Global TV partners.

The 34th edition of the biggest event on African soil takes place in Cote d’Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

The Qualified Nations for the Final Draw:

Cote d’Ivoire (hosts)

Algeria

Angola

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Congo DR

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

The Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Zambia