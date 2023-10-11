Nigerian musician, Davido has found himself at the centre of speculation after multiple news sites claimed he and his wife Chioma have welcomed twins.

The musician did not confirm or deny the rumours but urged but fans to refrain from sharing his old photos and videos to validate the news.

Old video of Davido sleeping beside Chioma on a hospital bed following her delivery has gone viral on social media.

Many are now convinced and have congratulated Davido and Chioma for their bundle of joy.

However, the music star has swiftly debunked this video, labelling it as outdated.

Stop circulating old pictures thank you ❤️ — Davido (@davido) October 11, 2023

Meanwhile, fans of Davido have urged him to confirm the news so they can extend their congratulations appropriately.

The couple endured a heart-wrenching tragedy last year when they lost their son, who tragically drowned in a pool.

Therefore, social media users see it as a miracle when news went viral that Davido and Chioma have welcomed twins.

