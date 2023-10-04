Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Kwabena Duffour, has criticised management for delegating the Head of Security to receive a petition from the Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

According to him, the Secretary of the Bank should have been the one to receive the petition, in line with the tradition of Central Banks across the world.

Speaking to TV3, Dr Duffour described the decision by management of the Central Bank as unfair to the Minority MPs and the numerous Ghanaians who have concerns about their operations.

“I was expecting the Secretary of the Bank to receive the petition from the leaders of the protest because the Secretary is the face of the Bank” Dr Duffuor stated.

The Minority MPs declined to submit their petition to the Head of Security of the Bank of Ghana, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, who was delegated to receive it.

Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson who spoke on behalf of the group, said they wanted to hand the petition over to the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, or any of his deputies.

Dr Forson thus described the Bank’s decision as “disrespectful”.

In support, Dr Duffuor said “a petition is a communication issue, not a security issue. It is wrong to send the Head to receive the petition.”

