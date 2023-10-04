Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George has dismissed calls to apologise for calling the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Director of Security as a watchman.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, the lawmaker insisted he owes nobody an apology.

“I owe absolutely nobody an apology and like I said I won’t take moral lessons from a brothel,” he stated.

Mr George during the #occupyBoG demo slammed the BoG for delegating its Head of Security, Wing Commander (Retired) Kwame Asare-Boateng (Esq), to receive a petition from the leadership of the demonstration.

The protesters led by Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson had demanded that the Governor, Dr Ernest Addison receive the petition himself.

However, the protesters chose not to present their petition to Mr Boateng because Dr Addison and his two deputies were absent.

The lawmaker has since come under heavy criticism for describing the retired army officer and lawyer as a “watchman”.

Critics have called on Sam George to apologise for his gaffe – an invitation he has vehemently declined.

Rather, he said the Minority will return to the BoG headquarters and expects that Dr Addison and his deputies meet them.

“We will go back again but the Governor and his deputies must come out to receive the petition. They must show respect to the people who pay them,” Sam George added.

