Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide has condemned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the #occupyBoG demonstration.

The former Deputy Information Minister said the NDC must apologise to Ghanaians for calling the BoG Director of Security a ‘watchman’.

Mr Hadzide speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said he is disappointed over that reference.

In his view, someone who used to be a Wing Commander of the Army did not deserve to be disrespected in that manner.

“It is the taxes of these watchmen that pay your salaries. So do you think you are better off and cannot deal with him? It is just a result of pride and disrespect. They owe Ghanaians an apology, and it is not too late for that,” he said.

According to Pius, the act of the Minority and NDC clearly shows they were seeking attention and not solutions.

“It is not as if he was the one going to respond to the concerns in the petition. Even if it was the Governor himself, he couldn’t have given any response instantly because he would have to engage the governing board.

But they have just demonstrated that they wanted an audience with Dr Addison so they could boost about it because the substance of the petition is in the document, not the recipient. This is self-gratification and aggrandizement,” he criticised.

The protesters led by Minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson demanding the resignation of BoG Governor, Dr Addison returned with their petition on Tuesday because he could not meet them to receive it as expected.

The Director of Security, Wing Commander (rtd) Kwame Asare Boateng met the group to receive the petition on his behalf.

However, Dr Ato Forson said their petition contains more than just the resignation of BoG leadership “so the Governor sending a security officer to receive our petition is disrespectful.”

Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, who was incensed in an interview, described the representative as a “watchman”.

