Ghanaian music enthusiast, Afua Asantewaa had the rare opportunity to meet and interact with global music icon, Akon at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The two met at the stadium ahead of the highly anticipated match between Egypt and Ghana.

Afua introduced herself to Akon as a devoted fan and shared how the artiste’s work had been a significant source of inspiration to her.

To demonstrate her admiration, she showcased her vocal prowess by singing a verse from Akon’s hit song ‘Lonely.’

Afua also recounted her recent sing-a-thon experience, capturing Akon’s attention and leaving him visibly impressed.

Afua took to social media to share the beautiful moment, describing it as a dream come true.

Watch video below: