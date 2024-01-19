Ghana’s coach, Chris Hughton, expressed considerable frustration within the team following a 2-2 draw against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Despite Mohammed Kudus securing the lead for the Black Stars twice, defensive lapses allowed Omar Marmoush and Mostapha Mohamed of the Pharaohs to capitalize and level the score.

During a press conference, Hughton disclosed the prevalent frustration in the team’s locker room.

“At the moment there is a lot of frustration in the locker room. Our team deserved more, but football is like that. It’s frustrating. Two errors cost us the match,” remarked the former Premier League manager.

With just one point after two games, Ghana now faces a crucial match against Mozambique in their final Group B encounter on Monday, January 22, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The team must secure a victory to advance, with the kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

READ ALSO