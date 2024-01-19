Ghana’s coach, Chris Hughton, expressed the team’s dissatisfaction following a 2-2 draw with Egypt, echoing the sentiments of disappointed Ghanaian fans.

The Black Stars faced the Pharaohs in the second Group B match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday night.

Despite a commendable brace from Mohammed Kudus, who made a comeback to the squad, individual errors led to the draw.

Addressing the post-game press conference, Hughton acknowledged the disappointment of fans but emphasized that everyone should take pride in the team’s performance against the formidable AFCON champions.

“We empathize with our supporters when they witness subpar performances. We share the same disappointment. Today, I’m glad that the fans witnessed a strong performance from the team. Although the result wasn’t what we aimed for, I believe they can take satisfaction in the overall display,” said the former Premier League coach.

Looking forward, Chris Hughton now sets his sights on guiding Ghana to victory against Mozambique in the final Group B encounter.

He emphasized the need to replicate the same level of performance in the upcoming match to enhance their chances of advancing.

“As we move forward, our goal is to replicate this performance in the next game, providing us with an opportunity to progress,” added Hughton.

Ghana’s decisive group stage clash against the Os Mambas is scheduled to take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, with the kickoff slated for 20:00 GMT.