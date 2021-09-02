Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adwutwum, has once again demonstrated his love for the teaching profession to students of the Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon.

Dr Adutwum, prior to his appointment, said he will still go to classrooms to teach even after he is confirmed for the job by Parliament.

A vow which has seen him visit many schools in parts of the country after assuming office.

The latest is the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe constituency’s surprise visit to the school.

This was during their evening prep on Wednesday to interact with the students, some members of staff, and the headmaster.

ALSO READ:

According to him, it was fun spending time with the first year students of the school.

He took to his social media pages to share photos from his visit and there was no doubt the students enjoyed his presence.