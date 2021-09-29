The excitement oozing out of a groom was dashed when the marriage registrar declined to proceed with the documentation.

The registrar is said to have raised concerns over the unkempt dreadlocks the groom wore, despite his formal dressing; a red suit.

According to actor Ubi Franklin, who escorted the groom as his witness, the Ikoyi registrar marched them out of the hall, insisting that they would only be allowed back if he covered his hair.

Ubi said they were forced to leave the bride behind and drive around town in a bid to look for a hair shield.

They finally landed on a traditional cap, but it was too small to accommodate the thick, spiky dreadlocks.

They were, however, pardoned for making the effort.

