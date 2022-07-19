Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, says he doesn’t want his seven-year-old son, Majesty, to grow dreadlocks.

According to him, he wants his son to be a decent kid, adding that, he has never been in favour of him becoming a “Rasta boy”.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale, who celebrated his son on July 11, 2022, on his Instagram said he wishes to spend enough time with him after he got separated with his baby mama, Michy.

The musician also bemoaned that all his baby mamas never give him the opportunity to spend time with his children, but he believes they will grow up to know his part of the story.

“I really love him, and I witnessed his birth and everything. He is going to grow to understand what’s going on. He is smart, and I know he’s going to be someone great in the future. Not only that, but he has that thing in him, and he knows right and wrong,” Shatta Wale said.

“I don’t like that hairstyle. I don’t like it, and I didn’t grow it. That’s why I am saying when he grows up and sees his dad not being a Rastaman ….

“I know he will grow up to decide for himself. I am an artiste and I don’t want my kids like that,” he told Andy Dosty.

MORE: