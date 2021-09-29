The Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Ameyaw Ekumfi, has issued a wake-up call to state institutions.

According to him, state institutions should brace themselves as the days of shortcuts in procurement processes are over.

He explained for the public purse to be truly protected, procurement irregularities needed to be weeded out, hence his message of caution.

“Everything is governed by law and so we are going to work with the law.

“All the shortcuts in procurement will be done away with to assist the President and his government in ensuring that the public purse is indeed protected,” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam show.

Prof Ekumfi stressed such a posture is necessary to help redeem the image of the PPA which currently doesn’t look good in the eyes of Ghanaians.

“It is a very sensitive and challenging position but I accept it in good faith and I know the president believes I can do it and that was why he appointed me so I won’t disappoint.

“We are working with people and a system so what we need to do is to change the way things are done and I’m up to the task,” he added.

Going further, he noted a monitoring team will be put in place to make the work of the board more effective and efficient.