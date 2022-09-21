Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone, has sent social media buzzing with a photo without his long-age dreadlocks.

In the photo, the veteran musician was spotted in a barbering shop with a scissor on his head for the big chop.

The pioneer of hiplife music in 2018 announced he has cut off his dreadlocks for a movie role.

Reggie Rockstone.

The photo Reggie posted on his Instagram page has stirred mixed reactions among fans and followers who have sighted it.

To some followers, the captionless photo may be a throwback and will not believe he has actually cut his most popular brand identity until they see him in person.

Others who say Reggie looks completely different have taken to the comment section to express hilarious reactions amidst calling his local name Yaw Asante.