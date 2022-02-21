Singer Kelvyn Boy has disclosed what led him to him cutting off his dreadlocks.

The singer has also given a low down on how he’s paid attention to his ‘unhealthy’ lifestyle that was getting him to bloat.

In an interview with Adom TV‘s Maame Boat on Badwam Ahosepe, the “Down Flat” hitmaker said he had to take off the dreadlocks for no special reason.

He explained that he woke up one day feeling the desire to take off the dreads and subsequently got a pair of scissors to cut them off.

According to the Blakk Arm Entertainment-signed artiste, he discussed it with his manager, Blakk Cedi, who claimed he had no issues with it.

Talking about his sudden weight loss, Kelvyn Boy said he disciplined himself by quitting the habit of eating late into the night because he was getting fat.

After taking off the dreadlocks, Kelvyn Boy said some of his fans have expressed disappointment whiles others have praised him for the action.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO: