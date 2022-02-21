It was all about Reggae songs last Sunday as contestants performed soothing Reggae music to entertain the judges and audiences on Adom TV’s highlife music reality show for children, Nsoromma.

In spite of the awesome performances which got most of the audience dancing to the captivating tunes, the show witnessed its third eviction.

Hadassah Maame Afia Anku, couldn’t qualify to the next stage of the competition due to the inadequate votes amassed, hence got evicted after performing Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’ song.

Samuel Sam, known by the stage name, Samzik, served as the curtain-raiser for the evening performing Alpha Blandy’s Coco De Rasta in an exceptional way.

Nhyira Akoto Afriyie, on the other hand, performed Slave by Lucky Dube, and was crowned the Best Performer for the evening after a great performance and will be performing with Nsoromma season 1 finalist, Blessing Alovor, in the coming week.

Precious Mbir who performed ‘Remember Me’ by Lucky Dube won the Best Costume award after a beautiful stage performance.

Keziah Adu and Lord Noble Abbew Williams performed ‘Equal Rights’ by Peter Tosh and ‘One Love’ by Bob Marley, respectively.

Francisca Adom, wowed the audience with a stunning performance as she performed Jimmy Cliff’s ‘Born To Win’ song.

Anita Anim, performed ‘Wash The Tears’ by Gramps Morgan, with Lady Theodora Pascal performing Lucky Dube’s ‘Prisoner’ song.

Daniel Antwi, who won the best performer award the previous week gave an impressive performance with Nsoromma season 2 finalist, Gideon as the performed Jimmy Cliff’s song, ‘Music Maker’, to bring the weekend’s show to a positive end.