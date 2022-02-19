“My best friend, who I did everything with at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School (SHS) cut ties with me when she went to the university and I didn’t.”

These were the words of Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson as she opens up on how she was belittled after she completed SHS.

This, according to her, was as a result of her failure to write two subjects in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination since she was not much enthused about education and learning at the time.

“I studied Business in SHS but failed to write two of my electives; accounting and costing in the final exams because my concentration was on entertainment and performance,” she recounted on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

To her, that was a decision she regretted a lot as she had to stay home while her mates gained admission into various universities.

However, the attitude of her mates, particularly her best friend, motivated her to resit the papers and also further her education.

“I believe she [My friend] started looking down on me. She might have thought that I wasn’t a serious girl, she couldn’t make it. I was pained and I just said to myself that I have to re-write and make sure I get to school and after the remedial, I gained admission to Central University,” she said.