Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed what she says is her soft spot.



Speaking on Adom TV, Miss Nelson said it is her desire to influence the life of each person she comes into contact with.



“Ghanaians know me as an actress and producer but there is a lot they don’t know about me unless you get closer to me,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on M’ashyase3.



Describing herself as a fighter and go-getter, she noted it is always her desire to see the people around her succeed just like herself.



“I have a big heart and always want the people around me to succeed. If I’m winning, I want the people around to also succeed,” she touted.



She further touched on her rare talent which is rap, adding she used to be a rapper during her days at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School.

“I really loved entertainment and so people knew me as a tomboy so when it comes to rap music, people know Obrafour as my favourite in Ghana but I also love Nas, Lauryn Hill and a couple of others,” she said.

Watch the video above: