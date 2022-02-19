Brother to the late President of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills, has hit hard at the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, for calling for an inquest into the death of the former.

To Samuel Atta Mills, he was brought up in a respectable manner as he has matured and has knowledgeable elders who always advise him and therefore has no time to glorify his motive.

“I will not dignify that guy (Koku) with any response. I have elders in my house and they advise me all the time and brought me up well. If you don’t want a dog to lick your mouth, you don’t play with It,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

In series of Tweets on Thursday, February 17, the Founder and Director of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute said “I love President Atta Mills, but I have a RIGHT to protect the Anyidoho Family name. The INQUEST is to save my PRECIOUS FAMILY NAME! The INQUEST has got nothing to do with any other FAMILY name.”

