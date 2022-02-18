Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has condemned four New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs filing a motion for an inquest into the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

In a Facebook post, he described the motion led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, as “complete and utter nonsense.”

According to him, the decision to find the cause of death aside from being an initiative to waste time is a ploy to divert the attention of Ghanaians from pressing matters in the country.

On Thursday, four Majority MPs filed a Private Member’s motion calling for a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the former President Mills.

Aside from the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, the remaining sponsors of the motion include Tolon MP, Habib Iddrissu; Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson-Nortey.

The group wants Parliament to constitute a committee “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”

On July 24, 2012, the former statesman passed away returning from a medical check-up from United States. It was reported that Atta Mills was battling throat cancer.

Meanwhile, the MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, Samuel Atta Mills, accused the four MPs of using his brother’s death for politics.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen on Thursday, he said the Majority should rather focus on addressing issues bothering the country such as the UTAG strike and the demands by the aggrieved National Builders Corps (NABCo).

“It’s bad news. Why are they trying to cry more than the bereaved? You care more about Prof Mills than JB Danquah-Adu who was murdered in his house. Have you investigated that? Annoh-Dompreh is someone I used to respect a lot, he shouldn’t make me change my perception about him.”

“Why is it that every year they want to remember Nana Yaw [late President Evans Atta Mills]? People are suffering in this country, workers are going on strike, UTAG is on strike, all kinds of problems. Is this what Annoh-Dompreh could think of? Every year they are using Prof. Mills’ death for politics,” he stated

Also, some social media users have asked the Majority to rather investigate the death of J.B. Danquah-Adu, the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North.

Mr J.B. Danquah-Adu was stabbed to death on February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra, yet the culprit has not been brought to book.