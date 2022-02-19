The playing body and technical team of Asante Kotoko have visited former Ghana President John Agyakum Kufuor at his residence on Friday evening.

The Porcupine Warriors arrived at the capital on Friday afternoon as they gear up for the Super Clash against their rivals, Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko technical team with President Kufour

As part of their norm, the team visited Mr Kufuor who is a former board chairman of the club.

The former President encouraged the team ahead of the game on Sunday that will be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to him, he expects nothing but a convincing win from the players.

Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah, David Obeng Nyarko, who is the Communications Director of the club and Patrick Osei Agyemang, who is a member of the club’s Communications were all in attendance when the team visited Mr Kufuor.

Kotoko CEO, Songo, Coach Ogum and Obeng Nyarko with President Kufour

Kotoko will be hoping to keep their perfect form intact against their rivals. The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by the Phobians in an outstanding game.

The Reds sit top of the league log with 36 points while Hearts of Oak sit 8th on the log with 24 points.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.