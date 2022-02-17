Actress and Producer, Yvonne Nelson, has opened up on how her desire to produce her own movies was almost dashed at its early stages.



According to her, the first movie she ever produced was stolen though she did not give the title or year it happened.



She explained on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 the experience though was heartbreaking also strengthened and pushed her to pursue the dream.



“They went for an editing bench and stole the drives so I saw it as a sabotage to break my legs and throw me off but I didn’t give up,” Miss Nelson narrated to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.



In the face of the challenge, she strived hard and marked a decade of YN productions in 2021.



Her first hit movie was the Price in 2011 and also produced Single and Married and House of Gold among others and her latest film, The Men We Love.



‘The Men We Love’ stars Majid Michel, who has been off the movie scene for a while.

It also stars Diamond Michelle (Michy), who Miss Nelson believes would “blow fans’ minds” with her acting skills, James Gardiner, Kofi Adjorlolo, veteran Eunice Banini, Tiktoker Jackline Mensah, Angela Banford and many others.

