A Tamale Circuit Court has remanded General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, the police officer who allegedly shot 24-year-old Rahman Jibril who was driving the unlicensed vehicle in the Lamashegu incident.

The officer, who appeared in court on Wednesday morning, is to reappear on February 24.

General Corporal Darfour has been charged with causing harm.

A second police officer, Corporal Monny K. Koranteng, has also been charged for offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace after he posted on social media some comments deemed derogatory to the Lamashe Naa and the people of Dagbon.

He has been granted bail to a tune of GHS5,000 with two sureties. He is expected to appear in court on February 28.

Corporal Koranteng in his comment on Facebook said: “God would punish you for telling lies here. Nobody brutalised anybody because I am here. You abducted a police officer in your dirty palace and seized his raffle. When reinforcement came you were throwing stones, Moa.”

In a related development, the Commissioner in Charge of Police Administration, COP Tettey Yehuno, led a high-powered delegation to the Northern Region to commensurate with the family of the late Abdul Hakim Yakubu who passed on in the Lamashegu shooting incident.

The team, which included the Director in Charge of Research and Planning, DCOP Ernest Owusu, and the Director-General of Operations, DCOP Mohammed Suraji, also visited the injured at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to the injured, COP Yehuno assured them that the police administration would take care of their medical bills.

He reiterated that the police administration would not shield any officer who is found capable of any wrongdoing.

COP Yehuno consoled the mother of Hakim and added that the service will support the performance of the funeral of the late Hakim.

Earlier in the day, the team also visited the Lamashe Naa palace to officially thank him for his role in saving the lives of the police officers who sought refuge in his palace.

Speaking at the Palace, COP Yehono said the Chief showed concern and saved the officer though he misconducted himself.

He said while the police administration was trying to manage the Lamashegu disturbance it come to their notice that another officer had issued a post on his social media page which was highly provocative.

“Even though the IGP has spoken to you Naa he said that is not enough, so he has sent a delegation to come and kneel down before you Naa to still apologise,” he said

COP Yehuno appealed to the Chief and his elders to continue to appeal to the youth to remain calm.

“Continue to calm the nerves of the people. The police administration is not taking the behavior of these our policemen lightly, these bad nuts are likely to destroy the image of the majority who are working tirelessly to bring peace to this country,” he added.

He said the IGP has directed that the two officers be prosecuted, adding that the two were in court today.

COP Yehuno assured the chiefs and people of the Region that the police will not allow an officer to drag the name of the Service in the mud.

He also commended the Minister, the Mayor and other administrative bodies who have worked to bring peace to the area.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Saani Alhassan Shaibu, said the police service has so far taken up the bills that have come in and would continue to take up all the bills.

Alhaji Saani assured that those who had pellets still in their bodies would have that taken care of.