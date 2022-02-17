Lecturers at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) have been asked to return to the lecture halls on Monday, February 21, 2022.

This information was contained in an urgent notice signed by the Registrar of the University, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The notice comes in the wake of the injunction being placed on UTAG’s strike by the Labour Division of the Accra High Court.

With the injunction, UTAG is required to suspend the strike action and return to the negotiation table.

The order from the Court follows an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC) for an interlocutory injunction to suspend the strike by UTAG while negotiations continue.

UTAG is, therefore, expected to halt the strike until the Court determines the substantive application by the NLC.

The Court, presided over by Justice Frank Aboadwe Rockson, noted that ongoing negotiations between the parties may not yield any result if the industrial action continues, hence the injunction.

In this regard, all Level 100 undergraduate and diploma students were urged to report to the University’s hostel residence on Sunday, 20th February 2022 to prepare for lecturers on Monday.