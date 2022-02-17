The Ghana Police Service has apologised to the chief and people of Lamashegu and Dagbon as a whole over the misconduct of some personnel which led to the death of one person.

This was on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, when a delegation led by Deputy IGP, COP Tetteh Yohuno visited the Lamashegu Chief’s palace.

COP Yohuno, in his address, admitted the personnel misconducted themselves but commended Lamashe Naa for his role in ensuring calm at the early stages of the clash.

“Though the policeman misconducted himself, you still have the good heart to receive him. On behalf of the IGP, we thank you and your subjects for assisting in rescuing the situation.

“The police who shot into the car causing the clash and the one who made the derogatory post have been interdicted,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Tamale Circuit Court has remanded General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, the police officer, who allegedly shot 24-year-old Rahman Jibril who was driving the unlicensed vehicle in the Lamashegu incident.

The Officer, who appeared in court on Wednesday morning, is to reappear on February 24.

General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour has been charged with causing harm.

A second police officer, Corporal Monny K. Koranteng, has also been charged for offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace after he posted on social media some comments deemed derogatory to the Lamashe Naa and the people of Dagbon.

He has been granted bail to a tune of GHS5,000 with two sureties. He is expected to appear in court on February 28.