National Coordinator for the Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS), Mark Sasu Mensah, has announced that Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates are to confirm the schools selected to be sure their choice of schools is intact.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he stated the initiative forms part of the measures put in place to curb the problems encountered with school placement every year.

Mr Mensah mentioned that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) will share details to be used for the schools’ verification with all 2021 candidates via text message.

“We have the data of all candidates so we want to send a bulk text message to all the candidates to confirm if the schools they chose are what has been shared with them,” he said.

“Confirmation and verification of schools take effect from February 16 to 22, 2022,” he added.

According to him, avenues have been provided for candidates to verify and confirm their choice selection of schools.

“We have provided two avenues for the benefit of those who may not get the text messages. We have an online portal and USSD code which is *899*88# so you can check and verify your chosen schools”, Mr Mensah stated.

However, candidates were urged to report all issues concerning their choice of schools to their headmasters.

“If we send you the text message and you realize the schools differ from the original choice form then you go and contact your head of basic school and report the issue to be corrected”, he said.

“We have shared with all basic school heads email and numbers to report issues concerning school selection for WAEC to change them”, he added.