Private Commercial Transport Operators say effective Friday, February 18, transport fares will be increased by 30 percent.

According to the group, this decision has been taken to save transport businesses from collapsing with the frequent upward adjustments in fuel prices.

“A gallon of fuel which used to sell at the pump for ¢27, has now jumped to almost ¢36 per gallon,” it bemoaned in its statement dated February 17, 2022.

On Monday, February 7, the Coalition of Private Transport Operators presented a proposal for a 30% increment in transport fares to the Transport Ministry for consideration and approval. But the government suggested a 10 percent increment.

The Coalition rejected the government’s offer insisting a 10% increment will shut down their operation.

Meetings with both parties have ended inconclusively. The government is expected to meet the Coalition tomorrow, Friday.

Chairman of Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Charles Danso, has noted that fuel prices have been increased by about 30 pesewas per litre ahead of the meeting with the government.

The group says, “now a litre of fuel at some of the major filling stations is being sold for ¢7.990.”

In view of this, the Private Commercial Transport Operators has directed its members to “implement the increase from tomorrow, 18th February 2022, without further delay.”

Meanwhile, the group has entreated its valued customers to “bear with us as we need to save our business, sustain it and keep providing you with our critical services.”



Below is the full statement: