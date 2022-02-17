The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Julius Kuunuor, has led a delegation to visit its four personnel who were involved in an accident on the Atebubu-Kwame-Danso highway.

The accident happened while they were responding to a distress call on Tuesday.

They were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman but were asked to be airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for further treatment.

Three of the four personnel who were critically injured are in sustainable conditions while the other life-threatening condition is out of danger and responding well to treatment.

The fifth person was treated and discharged on Wednesday from the Atebubu Government Hospital.

CFO Kuunuor has assured the victims of management’s commitment to seeing them fully recovered and medically fit.

He lauded them for their commitment and diligently performing their duty even at the peril of their lives.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to the Fire Council Chairman; Kwame Ayimadu Antwi, the Interior and Defence Ministers and the entire management of the Atebubu Government Hospital.

Also to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital and 37 Military Hospital for their commitment and the immense support for their recovery.