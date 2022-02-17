Former Kotoko Express editor, Jerome Otchere, has reiterated Hearts of Oak will be taken to the cleaners by Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Phobians will host their bitterest rivals on Sunday in an outstanding game at the Accra Sports Stadium with the game scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Hearts of Oak, who are defending champions, have been poor in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

After 16 matches played, the Rainbow club sits 8th on the league log with 24 points.

Ahead of the Super Clash this weekend, Mr Otchere believes defeat is stirring at Samuel Boadu, who is the head coach of Hearts of Oak.

“I have said this and I will repeat it again, there is noway Hearts of Oak will stop Asante Kotoko on Sunday,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They have been poor and defeat is stirring at Samuel Boadu and there is no way he will be able to escape that. Kotoko will prove their worth to him on Sunday,” he added.

Asante Kotoko sit top of the league log with 36 points.

Meanwhile, 25 per cent of supporters are expected to watch the game on Sunday according to the National Sports Authority.