President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Perry Okudzeto and Linda Asante as the Deputy Chief Executives (CEOs) of the National Petroleum Authority(NPA).

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the NPS Corporate Affairs Directorate.

The statement indicated their positions were confirmed by the Governing Board following its 29th Ordinary Board Meeting held on 15th February 2022 in line with the constitutional requirements governing such appointments.

Their appointment takes effect from March 1, 2022.

Mr Okudzeto is a former Deputy Sports Minister who also served in the same capacity at the Information Ministry.

