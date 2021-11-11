The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has touted fuel smuggling as one of the menaces to Ghana’s development.

His statement comes at the back of incessant cases of smuggling of petroleum products into the country by unauthorised persons.

Dr Abdul-Hamid, speaking during his tour on the Afloa border, explained that smuggling, in general, has been a menace, but fuel smuggling seems to be the centre, especially at a time there is a hike in price.

He cautioned such criminals to desist from their actions as he will ensure persons caught face the law.

“I want to land on the point again we have not licensed anybody to bring in sludge or wholesome or processed products,’’ he noted.

The OIC Marine Officer of the Ghana Navy, Lieutenant General Joseph Jeffrey, also revealed that it’s a different terrain when it comes to the smuggling of fuel into the country.

He further called on the authorities to engage fishermen on the issue of fuel smuggling on the sea.

“So at night you can easily work, somebody can easily see it and call but who is at the sea apart from these fishermen so we have to engage them,’’ he stressed.

Watch the video below for more: