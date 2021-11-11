The Twifo Praso Divisional Police Command on Monday, November 8, 2021, arrested an 18-year-old boy for allegedly peddling drugs.

Kumi Gyesi Felix was the only one arrested after 14 others escaped a Police swoop at Bankyease, a suburb of Twifo Praso in the Central Region.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Serwaah Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

She said between the hours of 7:00 pm hours to 9:00 pm hours on Monday, November 08, the Police embarked on a swoop at Twifo Praso, Bankyease, and its environs to flush out illicit drug peddlers.

ALSO READ:

She said the Police team met a group of young men numbering about 15 who had gathered at a suburb of Bankyease, popularly known as Ghetto.

DSP Oppong said the group on seeing the police took to their heels and left behind 10 wrappers of some whitish substances suspected to be cocaine, 16 boxes of Rothmans cigarettes, 12 boxes of matches, five packets of paper wrappers, one torchlight, eight mobile phones, one Ghana Card bearing the name of Emmanuel Dadzie and an amount of ¢12.50.

The police after grabbing the one suspect destroyed and set ablaze the make-shift structures of the suspected drug peddlers.

According to the PRO, the suspect has been detained to assist police in investigations whilst the aforementioned exhibits are in custody of the Police.