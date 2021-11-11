A man left a house guest disgusted after they watched him feed his pet cat with the same bowl he used to serve food to his daughter.

Sharing his story anonymously, the man said that his daughter had just moved onto solid food and every meal was served to her in a small bowl, of which they have a series.

The man and his partner had recently got a kitten too, and when he was serving wet food for the pet he would use one of the bowls.

After each meal, he would wash the bowls and put them back in the cupboard, mixing the cat bowl with the baby bowl together – and he didn’t see a problem with the technique.

Taking to Reddit, the man said: “My sister-in-law came to visit this week, she was here for dinner so saw me feeding my daughter from one of the bowls, then later on she saw me put ‘the same’ bowl down for the cat and got really angry with me saying I was disgusting, unhygienic etc.

“I explained that it wasn’t the same bowl, I always use the same one for the cat, but apparently it’s still bad. She said I’m putting my daughter and the cat at the same level.

“She got some mutual friends involved and now they’re all saying I’m an a*****e for treating the cat the same as my daughter.

“I don’t know what to think anymore.”

After sharing his story online, other Reddit users chipped in and most agreed that the man had done nothing wrong.

“I don’t know what to think anymore.”

After sharing his story online, other Reddit users chipped in and most agreed that the man had done nothing wrong.

One said: “My dog eats out of the same bowls we do lol, I put them in the dishwasher every few days and it gets mixed up with the ones we eat from. I mean I put raw chicken in these same bowls sometimes. Once they’re clean they’re clean.”

Another wrote: “Your sister is completely overreacting. It’s a bowl.”

But another use disagreed, adding: “I never did that because I prefer to have things separate, but I wouldn’t go to someone else’s house and say they’re disgusting, that’s just disrespectful.”