Advantage Multimedia, the organisers of Kwahu Music Awards, says all is set for its third edition of the annual event.

The award seeks to recognise and honour personalities in the creative arts industry including music, Disc Jockey, song writers, producers among others within the Kwahu enclave.

The Chief Executive Officer, Isaac Siaw, addressing the media, assured no nominee will go home empty-handed.

According to him, they will be duly honoured for their hard work and contribution towards media development in the area.

“I would like to appreciate all participants, and sponsors of Kwahu Music Awards 2021 for helping us come this far and I assure you history will be re-written at the third edition as we are putting things in the right way to ensure the comfortability of all nominees,” he said.

The co-founder, Charles Effah PopWan, also urged all industry players to get involved, new categories have been introduced with special prizes also to be given.

The Public Relations Officer, Abdul Latif Molato, further appealed to the residents and traditional leaders at Kwahu to continuously offer maximum support to the team.