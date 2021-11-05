The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, says the rate of failure of Ghana’s fuel retail outlets in quality tests has impressively dropped to 2.51 % from 32% in 2013.

Dr Abdul-Hamid disclosed this while speaking at the consumers’ week celebration held in Ho.

He noted that the reason for the fall from 32 % was as a result of the exportation and production of fuel by petroleum service providers and the revision of operating procedures in the importation which is according to him are key strategies.

The CEO added the introduction of the Petroleum Product marketing scheme and Bulk Road Vehicles tracking system has greatly helped in ensuring products meet the needed specifications which are devoid of adulteration.

He said the retail outlets’ failure rate has drastically reduced from 32% in 2013 to 2.51% in August 2021, adding that efforts were being made to bring the percentage down to zero.

“We are poised to wipe out these 2.51% culprits still cheating petroleum consumers. This is why we are here today, to tell consumers to report to the NPA anytime there is suspicion of the purchase of contaminated fuel.

“There are laws that provide punitive sanctions such as fines, imprisonment, or both for the perpetrators of these fuel quality crimes,” Dr Abdul-Hamid said.

He noted that his outfit has put in place an improved consumer complaint and resolution procedure to ensure that complaints are effectively investigated.

NPA Boss, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa.

He said adulterated fuel increase harmful compound emissions that affect the environment and consumers’ health and called for support for the NPA to maintain safety standards.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, urged consumers to help in the fight against fuel contamination to serve them better, adding that they can make use of the complaints platform for their challenges and issues relating to fuel contamination.

Dr Letsa commended NPA for its role in ensuring education on petroleum products usage.

The consumer week celebration, which was climaxed by a durbar, was on the theme, ‘Adulterated Fuel; a Menace to the Consumer and the Economy.’

The objective of the celebration in Ho was to educate consumers and the general public on issues relating to petroleum, especially contaminated fuel and the negative effects on the nation’s economy.

