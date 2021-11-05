A Ghanaian woman has withstood all odds to become the first black female to be trained as a neurosurgeon in the country.

Dr Mabel Banson has etched her name as the first female neurosurgeon in Ghana, joining the 15 males to occupy that position in Ghana.

She currently practices at the neurosurgeon department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

She is an alumna of the Holy Child Senior High School in the Central Region of Ghana.

Her achievement was broadcasted by an ex-Mahama presidential staffer, Ben Dotsei Malor, and the ’97-year group she completed with.

Her unbeatable achievement has earned her some accolades from her admirers on social media.