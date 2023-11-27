The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Shaykh Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has challenged the perception of politics being a “dirty” game.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe, Dr Abdul-Hamid emphasised that it is not politics itself but rather individuals who may tarnish its reputation with self-serving actions.

“Politics is not dirty; it is dirty people who make politics dirty. Politics is a noble calling. It is a calling to serve,” he said on Sunday.

Drawing on his religious perspective, the Shaykh highlighted the accountability that comes with political stewardship.

Quoting the Prophet Mohammed, he stated, “Every human being is a shepherd, and on the Day of Judgment, all of us will be asked about that of which we shepherded.”

This, he explained, extends to his responsibilities over various Ministries, including the Ministry of Information, Zongo Development, and the National Petroleum Authority.

The NPA CEO subsequently encouraged a positive outlook on the role of religious individuals in politics, noting that those with a sense of accountability to a higher authority are more likely to act with integrity and uphold moral principles.

He emphasised that the conscience and knowledge of being accountable to a higher power guide individuals toward responsible and ethical political conduct.

“For us, religious people should do politics because it is we who believe that we have an account to give on our stewardship on earth,” he told host, Emefa Apawu.

Ghana’s religious pluralism has resurfaced after the Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, said the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a “religious prostitute” and cannot be president of the country.

