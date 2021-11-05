The Black Stars will open camp on Monday, November 8 for their final Group G games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers this month.

Ghana will be hosted at the Orlando Stadium by Ethiopia in the matchday 5 games on November 11.

Back at home, the four-time African champions will welcome South Africa, who sit on top of the group to the Cape Coast Stadium for the final round of games on November 14.

On Thursday, Milovan Rajevac, who is the head coach of the team, named a 28-man squad for the games.

However, Henry Asante Twum, who is the Head of Communications for the Ghana Football Association has explained the preparation plan for the team ahead of the games.

According to him, both the local and international players are expected to open camp on Monday before leaving for Johannesburg.

READ ALSO

“Obviously, this weekend both the local and international players have matches,” he told Asempa FM.

“The players will participate in their various local and international competitions respectively.

“We are looking forward to meeting all the players on Monday evening before the team leaves for Johannesburg on Tuesday,” he added.

Ghana sits 2nd with nine points after four games played.

Milovan Rajevac, who is on a one-year renewable contract, has been tasked to steer the team to book a place in the 2022 Mundial in Qatar having missed out on the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.