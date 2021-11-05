Police in the North East Region have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the abuse and extortion of some 20 women over a witchcraft allegation at Nakpanduri in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district.

The suspects, including a pastor and two women, were paraded before the Nalerigu Magistrate Court on Thursday, where they were subsequently granted bail to reappear on the 18th of this month.

They were charged with assault and causing unlawful harm to a 54-year-old man for coming to the rescue of his mother who was being held at a torture camp in Togo over the witchcraft allegation.

The case of the abuse and torture of the women was, however, not before the court, as the police claimed the investigation was slow because the incident occurred in a neighbouring country.

