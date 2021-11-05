Former President John Mahama has donated GHC100,000.00 to the management of Accra-based Radio Gold.

The money is to support the company as it resumes operations following the approval of operating licenses by the National Communications Authority (NCA) in October.

A spokesperson for Mr Mahama, lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, announced this in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Describing the gesture as a good start for the company, the aide prayed for God’s blessings upon the donor.

In May 2019, the NCA shut down Radio Gold 90.5 FM and Radio XYZ 93.1 FM, both based in Accra.

Officials of the NCA stormed the premises of the stations with armed security personnel while they were on-air and ordered their immediate closure.

They were then handed letters detailing the reasoning behind the closures while asking them to re-apply for new licenses if they wished to operate as Frequency Modulation (FM) radio stations.

Two years after, the Authority says it is ready to grant them broadcasting authorization “subject to the applicants attending a sensitisation workshop on the terms and conditions of FM radio broadcasting authorisations.”

The Authority, however, cautioned stations broadcasting without permits to desist from the act or incur their wrath in pursuance of Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, Act 775.